Community & Events

'Help a Hero' event to raise money for Road Home Program, which helps veterans, families with PTSD

EMBED <>More Videos

Help a Hero to raise money for Road Home Program to aid veterans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mother who lost her son, a soldier in Afghanistan, is working to help veterans and their families with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Corporal Conner Lowry was killed in action overseas in 2012. Modie Lavin used her grief to help other service members and their families and now she's getting some support from a local alderman.

Modie Lavin is the outreach coordinator for the Road Home Program at Rush and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea is launching the "Help a Hero" fundraiser this month to help. They joined ABC7 to talk about the program and the fundraiser.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit www.the19thward.com and for more information on the Road Home Program, visit roadhomeprogram.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobeverlyveteransptsdfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News