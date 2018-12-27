Robberies down 19 percent citywide in 2018, Chicago police say

Chicago police say robberies across the city are down this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police say robberies are down 19 percent in 2018 and that nearly half of its districts are seeing an 18-year low in incidents.

The department says the decline is in part because of proactive robbery enforcement teams. Officers in plain clothes have been patrolling areas known for robberies.

Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio and 19th District Commander Mark Buslik will hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss the citywide decline in robberies.
