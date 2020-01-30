Chicago police issue alert after robbers kidnap victim in Fulton River District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after an armed robbery and kidnapping in the Fulton River District earlier this month.The victim left a bar at 2 a.m. on January 16 and began walking to the area of Grand Avenue and Halsted Street when police said a 2003 Gold four-door Acura MDX with a sunroof and possible temporary plates approached.The people in the Acura spoke with the victim and the victim got in the car after thinking they were operating as a rideshare vehicle., police said.Once inside the vehicle, police said the victim had a bag placed over his head and weapon placed in his back and was ordered to give up his ATM PIN.After driving to a nearby ATM and withdrawing money, the victim was dropped off and the robbers fled, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.