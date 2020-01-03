Woman fights back during robbery at Washington pizza shop | VIDEO

WHITE CENTER. Wa. -- Dramatic video shows a worker fight back during a terrifying robbery at a Washington state pizzeria.
The video, distributed by police Thursday, shows the suspect enter through a back door of a pizza shop in White Center, a suburb adjacent to Seattle.
The man then enters an office, where an employee was counting cash, and tried to grab the money. The video shows the employee scream, kick toward the suspect and wrestle her way toward the door.
The attacker throws the victim to the ground, and once he gets ahold of the money, exits out the back door.
The employee, identified as Brittany Brophy, told KCPQ-TV she was scared but knew "it was going to be OK."
"I've been through a little bit in my life, so it was scary for the moment, and having me be 5 foot 2 and the only person around to take care of myself," Brophy said. "But all in all, I just knew I was gonna be OK, that I just needed to get out of there."
Police continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311 reference case #C19050197.
