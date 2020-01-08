PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a Rite Aid using just a note on Friday morning.
Police said the man initially acted as if he was going to make a purchase, but then handed an employee a demand note which read in part: "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."
Authorities said the man then left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More