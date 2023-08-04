'We need help': Robbins under boil order after water main break

Mayor Darren Bryant plans to use $40M for repairs, if he can get state officials to release funds

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Lifelong Robbins resident Will Edwards said he was shocked, but not surprised to see water gushing from Robbins' main water tower.

He pulled out his cellphone and started recording.

"When I saw that, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' I've never seen anything like it," Edwards said. "It's usual in Robbins. Something going on with the water."

This week has been no different, as the Village of Robbins issued a boil order on Wednesday after a water main at the water tower ruptured, sending thousands of gallons of water cascading from the pumping station located near 135th and Kedzie Avenue.

Darren Bryant, the town's frustrated mayor, blamed an aging infrastructure he's poised to start addressing with the $40 million needed for repairs, if he could just get the state officials to release the funds.

"It's taken almost a year to get the money. I've got to climb through the rigor of the state," Bryant said.

Bryant said the village was approved to receive an $8 million grant. While Robbins received $4 million that came from the feds through the Illinois EPA to replace lead pipes and lines, the remaining $4 million will be used to replace the Clare Boulevard pumping station that failed last year.

But, this week, the mayor got a letter, saying the grant has to go through another state agency before the state will release the money.

"What's the water agenda? I can't, each year, piece it together. We can't do $3 million here, $3 million there. We won't ever get it done," Bryant said.

In the meantime, the village's ongoing water problems have left residents and local businesses high and dry. Chop Shop Barber Shop owner Larry Holmes ended up having to buy water in order to service his clients.

"All the time, just bad, bad water problems. Even when I was a kid, pipes busting them, cutting off the water, rust coming in the lines," Holmes said. "We need help."