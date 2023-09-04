A Robbins shooting left one person dead in the 3700 block of West 139th Street, a spokesperson said.

Man shot to death in south suburb ID'd, Robbins police, officials say

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a shooting in south suburban Robbins has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Kwamain Jones, 33, of Chicago was shot and killed in an early Sunday morning incident.

Robbins police were called to the 3700-block of West 139th Street in Robbins about 1:30 a.m., where they discovered a male gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available, as police continue their investigation.

Sunday's Labor Day parade in Robbins was not affected by the overnight incident, a spokesperson said.