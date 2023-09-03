Robbins police said they are investigating the city's first homicide in four years after a man was killed in a shooting overnight.

Robbins police investigate deadly shooting, first homicide for suburb in 4 years, police say

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Robbins are investigating a homicide after a shooting early Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Robbins Police Department said this is the department's first homicide investigation in four years.

Police were called to the 3700 block of West 139th Street in Robbins around 1:30 a.m., where they discovered a male gunshot victim.

See also | Man shot, killed in Calumet Heights robbery attempt was aspiring graphic designer, family says

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available as police continue their investigation.

A Labor Day parade was scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in Robbins, and those plans will not be affected by the overnight homicide, a spokesperson said.