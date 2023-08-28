Chicago police: Man shot, killed in robbery attempt at Calumet Heights gas station parking lot

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting during a robbery in a gas station parking lot in Calumet Height Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting during a robbery in the parking lot of a gas station in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 12:15 in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 1650 East 95th Street, police said.

A witness told police that the victim was in his vehicle in the gas station parking lot when an unidentified man who was attempting to rob him fired shots.

The witness said the victim was shot as he was trying to get away in his vehicle. He ended up crashing into a tree. A passenger inside the vehicle was not injured.

Police said the victim was shot in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

