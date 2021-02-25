Chicago political operative charged in bribery investigation linked to Danny Solis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal charges have been filed against Chicago political operative Roberto Caldero.He's accused of trying to steer a Chicago Public Schools contract to a Cleveland-based company in exchange for donations to the campaign of former Alderman Danny Solis.Prosecutors said Caldero offered Solis a $100,000 bribe from a business owner in exchange for Solis' help in getting a street and park renamed. This happened as Solis was cooperating with the FBI.Caldero said in a statement Wednesday: "I never offered anything to a public official or a government official."