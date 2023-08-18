WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Husband of Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly dies at 68

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 6:12PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced the death of her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, Friday.

Please note the video in the player above is ABC7's 24/7 Livestream.

Kelly and Horn were married for 20 years, the statement said. He passed away Friday at the age of 68.

"My husband was a remarkable man," Kelly said in the statement. "He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way."

Details on Horn's cause of death have not yet been shared.

SEE ALSO | US Rep. Robin Kelly elected new head of Illinois Democratic Party

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn his death.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW