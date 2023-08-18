Husband of Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly dies at 68

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced the death of her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, Friday.

Kelly and Horn were married for 20 years, the statement said. He passed away Friday at the age of 68.

"My husband was a remarkable man," Kelly said in the statement. "He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way."

Details on Horn's cause of death have not yet been shared.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn his death.