jeopardy

Robin Roberts to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' beginning Monday

Robin Roberts is stepping up to the plate for her turn at guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" starting on Monday, July 19
EMBED <>More Videos

Robin Roberts to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' beginning Monday

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts is stepping up to the plate for her turn at guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" starting on Monday, July 19.

Roberts' one-week guest-hosting stint follows her fellow "GMA" anchor George Stephanopoulos' time at the podium. The show made a $147,396 contribution to No Kid Hungry in Stephanopoulos' honor, an amount equal to the total contestant winnings during his guest host appearance.

Roberts has chosen Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program, as her charity to receive a contribution from the show after her run as guest host wraps.

While guest-hosting, Roberts said she just "wants to bring a little bit of Alex [Trebek], just a little bit."

"No one can be him, but I just want to bring a little of the spirit that he brought each and every time he was here in the studio," she explained.

"What really touched me is one of the last times that I spoke with him in the studio at 'Good Morning America,'" she added. "He came in and he was cutting jokes. He was making us all feel at ease, and I'll never forget that because everybody was on pins and needles and it was Alex Trebek making us feel so at ease."

Tune in to see Robin Roberts host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 19, on this ABC station. Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrobin robertstelevisionotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Stephanopoulos takes the reins as 'Jeopardy!' guest host
Mayim Bialik makes her 'Jeopardy!' guest host debut
LeVar Burton, ABC anchors among final group of 'Jeopardy!' hosts
Aaron Rodgers intent on making impression on 'Jeopardy!' fans
TOP STORIES
Jiffy Lube worker killed after hit by 91-year-old customer: police
2 charged after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
Woman claims Rosemont red light camera ticketed wrong car
Pete Buttigieg visits Chicago area, touts Biden infrastructure plan
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog Friday night
Show More
Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week: Mayor Lightfoot
Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says
CPD officer fired for 2017 police chase crash that killed 2
Wheaton parents protest optional mask rule in schools
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone
More TOP STORIES News