Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery."We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.