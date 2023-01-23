WATCH LIVE

Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van found in Chicago, but body that was inside not located

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, January 23, 2023 2:59PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford over the weekend was found in Chicago, but the body that was inside remains missing, Rockford police said.

The van was stolen Saturday with a deceased adult inside, police said.

The van was later found in Chicago. Rockford police said Monday morning that the body that was inside the van has not been located.

"We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search," Rockford police said on Twitter.

Further details were not immediately available.

