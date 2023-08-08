Private funeral held for Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, public ceremony Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loved ones said their final goodbyes Tuesday to Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz.
A private funeral was held Tuesday afternoon at Fourth Presbyterian Church.
Wirtz passed away last month after a brief illness.
The 70-year-old was credited with re-invigorating the franchise, which won three Stanley Cups while he was the owner.
A public memorial is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning at the United Center.
Fans are asked to enter through the south gates, which open at 9:30am. The program is set to start at 11 a.m.