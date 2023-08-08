WATCH LIVE

Private funeral held for Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, public ceremony Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 11:45PM
A private funeral was held Tuesday for late Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, with a public ceremony scheduled for Wednesday at the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loved ones said their final goodbyes Tuesday to Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz.

A private funeral was held Tuesday afternoon at Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Wirtz passed away last month after a brief illness.

The 70-year-old was credited with re-invigorating the franchise, which won three Stanley Cups while he was the owner.

A public memorial is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning at the United Center.

Fans are asked to enter through the south gates, which open at 9:30am. The program is set to start at 11 a.m.

