Hammer-wielding man shouting homophobic slurs smashes Rogers Park bar window: Chicago police

The Rogers Park, Chicago bar R Public House, on West Jarvis Avenue, had a window smashed by a man shouting homophobic slurs, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hammer-wielding man broke the window of a bar on Chicago's North Side Monday night after shouting homophobic slurs, according to Chicago police.

"R Public House" is in the 1500-block of West Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park, and the bar is now picking up the pieces of a shattered glass door.

The damage was caused by a man swinging a hammer.

Chicago police said he was enraged and shouting homophobic slurs at two people.

It all started about 5:40 pm when an unknown man approached a man and a woman as they were getting out of their car in Rogers Park.

CPD said he began yelling homophobic slurs and threatening them before walking away.

The victims continued walking and entered R Public House bar.

RELATED: 'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs

That's when CPD said the suspect came back and broke out a bar window with a hammer.

A bar employee described the confrontation.

"He walked in, started calling them some like anti-gay slurs, and they were like, 'just leave, man - just get out of here,' and then he took out a hammer and started bashing everything," Corey Rolon said.

R Public House tweeted, "Nothing like a homophobic guy with a hammer yelling anti-gay slurs at customers and threatening them to shake up the night. (What) is wrong with people #hatehasnohomehere."

CPD said there were no injuries reported, and so far no one is in custody.