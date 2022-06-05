farmers market

Rogers Park Chicago farmers market returns for 13th season

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Glenwood Sunday Market returns for 13th season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance, or RPBA, is proud to announce the 22 vendors in the 13th season of the Glenwood Sunday Market, returning after COVID-related venue changes to its original location -- on southbound Glenwood Avenue between Morse and Lunt avenues, on the west side of the CTA Red Line Morse stop.

The market operates every Sunday from June 5 to Oct. 23 (closed on June 26 and Aug. 21), from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on the opening day, Sunday, June 5, at 8:45 a.m., with Alderwoman Maria Hadden and Rogers Park Business Alliance Executive Director Sandi Price in attendance.

This year's market will feature both new and returning farmers: Bennison's Bakery, Blacksmith Acres, Finns Ranch, Hardin's Family Farm, Honeyworks, Katherine Anne Confections, Loyola Urban Agriculture, Lyons Fruit Farm, Mickii's Desserts, Mike & Clare's Farm, Milwaukee Homegrown, Mindful Baking, Patyk Farms, pHlour, Phoenix Bean, Second Fridge Co., Stamper Cheese, That Pickle Guy, The Stick Up, The Urban Canopy, Urban Tables and Vangie's Farm.

For the past 12 consecutive years, Glenwood Sunday Market has helped sustain the local food system and provided a significant revenue stream for local farmers and food producers: Last year, 20 participating vendors served 24,000 shoppers, and vendor fees were reduced to 25% of 2019's level as financial relief for local food producers, organizers said. Glenwood Sunday Market combats food insecurity in Rogers Park, and strives for social justice through food access: In 2021, the market donated 2,000 pounds of food and gave away $16,600 in grants to food-insecure shoppers, through its Food Access Program funded by grants and donations from market supporters, according to organizers.

All vendors accept cash and the majority of them accept credit and debit cards. LINK Cards and other SNAP cards are also accepted at the market, with a grant match program continuing in 2022: Every $25 LINK transaction will be matched with an additional $25, thanks to the generous grant from LinkUp Illinois. Dogs will be allowed in the market area with leashes on short lengths. The market will be monitoring and following the city of Chicago's public health and safety guidelines.

RELATED: A century-old family-run farm finds new customers during the pandemic

Glenwood Sunday Market is a program of the nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance, with a vision to create an equitable, ethical and secure local food system. Composed entirely of farmers and food artisans that work within 200 miles of Rogers Park, the market's mission is to make sustainable, regionally produced foods accessible to the whole community. Glenwood Sunday Market is committed to economic, environmental and social sustainability in Rogers Park, the city and region. For more information, visit www.glenwoodsundaymarket.org.

RPBA is a nonprofit organization that has served Chicago's diverse Rogers Park neighborhood for 29 years. RPBA works to cultivate and sustain a thriving economic environment in Rogers Park, serving businesses and residents with a variety of public events and business initiatives. RPBA programs include the GROW/PROGRESANDO entrepreneurial training program, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rogers Park Business Alliance, annual Best of Rogers Park awards, Chalk Howard Street Festival, Taste of Clark Street Crawl and the Glenwood Sunday Market farmers market.

For more information, visit RPBA.org.
