Vehicle crashes into house in Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A vehicle appeared to have crashed into a home in north suburban Rolling Meadows Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene near South Quentin Road and Silent Brook Lane in Rolling Meadows just before 5:45 p.m., showing a vehicle that crashed into the front of a home.

Emergency crews could be seen observing the damage on the house and the vehicle.

The cause of the crash and if there were any injuries were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for further updates.