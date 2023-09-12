Chicago Fire Department truck crashes into Auburn Gresham home, displacing 2

A Chicago Fire Department truck slammed into a home in Auburn Gresham, leaving a man and his granddaughter displaced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been displaced after a Chicago Fire Department fire truck crashed into a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near 77th Street and Damen Avenue, police said.

The CFD truck was traveling southbound on Damen Avenue when police said the driver lost control and hit the side of a residential building. Two people were inside.

Herman Campbell and his granddaughter live in the home. Campbell said he has owned the single-family home for over thirty years.

He said it sounded like a tornado outside his window and then the big crash.

"I was sitting watching TV when all of a sudden, I heard a loud sound, boom," Campbell said. "It happened so fast I didn't have a chance to do nothing but roll with the punches."

There is significant damage to the building. It is not known if the truck was on the way to an emergency call or if weather played a role in the crash.