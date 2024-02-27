Bears legend Robbie Gould formally introduced as Rolling Meadows High School's new football coach

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Bears legend and retired kicker Robbie Gould is coming back to the area as a coach.

Gould was formally introduced Tuesday morning as head coach of the Rolling Meadows High School football team.

He comes to District 214 after working as an assistant coach last year at Fremd High School in Palatine.

"I want to thank everybody for the opportunity to be here, to be your next football coach, and I'm excited for the 'Stampede' to get wild and crazy, within reason guys, sorry, within reason, but to have some fun and see the school spirit that you guys have on Friday nights and carry that throughout the school year," Gould say Tuesday.

Gould is the Bears all-time leading scorer, and finished his career with the 49ers.