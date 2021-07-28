ROME, Wis. (WLS) -- One person has been reported to have been killed in a house explosion west of Milwaukee.
The explosion, which happened after 2 p.m. according to WISN-TV, completely leveled the house, eaving debris scattered across the yard and hanging from nearby trees. Only the foundation was left standing.
Neighboring homes were damaged and power was knocked out in the area.
People living nearby were evacuated for several hours as a precaution, but have since returned to their homes.
It was not immediately clear if anyone else was missing or injured. The person who was killed has not yet been identified.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
House explosion near Milwaukee kills 1, officials say
EXPLOSION
TOP STORIES
Show More