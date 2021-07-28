explosion

House explosion near Milwaukee kills 1, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in house explosion outside Milwaukee

ROME, Wis. (WLS) -- One person has been reported to have been killed in a house explosion west of Milwaukee.

The explosion, which happened after 2 p.m. according to WISN-TV, completely leveled the house, eaving debris scattered across the yard and hanging from nearby trees. Only the foundation was left standing.

Neighboring homes were damaged and power was knocked out in the area.

People living nearby were evacuated for several hours as a precaution, but have since returned to their homes.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was missing or injured. The person who was killed has not yet been identified.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinexplosionu.s. & worldperson killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Germany explosion leaves 1 dead, at least 16 hurt at chemical plant
Health officials advise Rockton residents not to drink well water
Fire erupts on ship, causing explosion that rocks Dubai
Propane explosion levels Michigan house: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, 2 officers injured in Dolton police shooting, crash
Man escapes Elgin police in St. Charles during transport
Crocodile bites 18-year-old and drags her into water in Mexico
9 states added to Chicago Travel Advisory
1 dead in Calumet City shooting involving CPD officers
1 dead in movie theater shooting during showing of 'The Forever Purge'
Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off 'Pharma Bro's' court debt
Show More
Simone Biles' team finals withdrawal doesn't discourage local gymnasts
Latest on coronavirus: Masks could return in Chicago
Kinzinger gets emotional during first Jan. 6 hearing
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray storm north
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
More TOP STORIES News