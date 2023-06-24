Man dies after Romeoville entertainment center shooting; suspect, victims from Chicago, police say

Romeoville village officials said at least two people have been shot at Scene75 Entertainment Center on Weber Road Friday night.

Romeoville police confirm they have identified and are searching for a suspect from Chicago

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Romeoville police said one man has now died after he and another person were shot at an entertainment complex in the suburb Friday.

A 19-year-old male victim was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at a Joliet hospital, police said. The 16-year-old victim who was also shot remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police confirmed both of the victims and the suspect in the shooting are all from Chicago.

In a tweet Friday, village officials confirmed Romeoville police had responded to The Scene75 Entertainment Center at 460 South Weber Road for the shooting.

Romeoville police said they first received 911 calls for shots fired shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a car chase on I-80/94 was connected to the shooting, and involved a car police said was seen leaving the scene, but the suspect was not inside. The car and the people inside it were taken back to Romeoville for questioning, police said.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 815-886-2141.

A 'Hot Wheels Legends Tour' event that was originally scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday in Romeoville has now been cancelled and postponed. Event organizers issues the following statement:

"We have learned of a shooting that has taken place near the Walmart in Romeoville. The investigation is currently ongoing and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. The safety and well-being of the attendees and entrants of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour are of the utmost importance, so we are canceling Saturday's event. We hope to reschedule this event once we can do so safely and we will share details as the situation develops."