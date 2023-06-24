Romeoville village officials said at least two people have been shot at Scene75 Entertainment Center on Weber Road Friday night.

At least 2 shot in Romeoville at Scene75 Entertainment Center, village officials say

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Romeoville village officials said at least two people have been shot at an entertainment complex in the suburb Friday night.

In a tweet, village officials confirmed Romeoville police had responded to The Scene75 Entertainment Center at 460 South Weber Road for a shooting.

Two people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment, village officials said in their tweet, though they did not release any information about those two people's conditions.

It was not clear whether anyone else was shot or injured. It was also not immediately clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the entertainment center.

Police and village officials are asking people to stay away from the area, where there is a large police presence. Romeoville police said they are working to identify a suspect.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 815-886-2141.