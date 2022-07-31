Rooftop Cinema Club brings classic films to Fulton Market

Rooftop Cinema Club is on the rooftop of The Emily Hotel located at 311 N Morgan St. in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can enjoy classic movies like "The Princess Bride," "Dirty Dancing" and "Friday" on a rooftop in Fulton Market.

Rooftop Cinema Club is on the rooftop of The Emily Hotel located at 311 N Morgan St. It started as a single rooftop in London in 2011 and has now expanded across the United States in L.A, San Diego, New York, Houston, Chicago and Miami.

"It's more than just a movie, it's a whole film experience," said Gerry Cottle, founder and CEO of Rooftop Cinema Club. "You get there early, you socialize, you hang out with your friends and then you see your favorite movie on the big screen as the sun sets and the stars begin to sparkle. It really is quite magical."

Crowds can enjoy movie screenings under the stars using state-of-the-art screens, high-quality personal headphones, and comfy deck chairs, all coupled with food and drink.

Tickets start at $19.