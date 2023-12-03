A Roseland, Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed in the 100 block of West 113th Street on the South Side, the police department said.

Man charged with murder for April shooting in Roseland, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on the South Side back in April, Chicago police said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Daeshawn Hill, was arrested Friday in Park Forest, police said.

Hill has been charged with murder for the April 30 fatal shooting of Donte Shorter in the Roseland neighborhood's 100 block of West 113th Street, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was on the street when Hill allegedly shot him multiple times, police said.

Hill will appear in court Sunday, police said.

