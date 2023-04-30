Chicago shooting: Man shot to death on Roseland street, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a South Side shooting on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood's 100 block of West 113th Street at about 12:54 p.m., police said. A 40-year-old man was on the street when an unknown person shot him multiple times.

Police said the victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

