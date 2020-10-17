3 injured, including Chicago police officer, after Chevy crashes into unmarked CPD vehicle

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are injured, including a Chicago police officer, after a vehicle crashed into an unmarked CPD vehicle Saturday.

The unmarked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound on 111st Street with the emergency lights on just before 4:30 p.m. when it was struck by a Chevy traveling southbound on S. Michigan Avenue in Roseland, according to police.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from the Chevy were transported to Christ hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A CPD officer was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was cited for expired insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.
