Roselle woman charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty; 12 dogs rescued from 'inhumane conditions'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DuPage County law enforcement have charged a Roselle woman with 21 counts of animal cruelty after an investigation into dogs in her care.

Eryrina Bueno is charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and violation of owner's duties in multiple cases over the course of several months, all pertaining to about a dozen dogs in her care.

Police said on March 19, an American bulldog Bueno owned named Climax suffered a burst mammary tumor. Police say Bueno did not bring Climax to the vet until two days later, and the veterinarian advised the most humane course of treatment would be euthanasia. Law enforcement said along with the burst mammary tumor, the vet found Climax had multiple untreated tumors, starvation, malnutrition, severe muscle loss and severe arthritis.

Buneno was initially charged with one count of cruelty to animals and three counts of violation of owner's duties.

Then, in late May, police executed a search warrant on her home and found an adult Doberman, four American Bulldog puppies, and seven adult American Bulldogs, all of which were living in "inhumane conditions."

As a result, Bueno has now been charged with an additional 20 misdemeanors.

While not all of the dogs rescued from Bueno's home survived, a spokesperson from DuPage County Animal Services the dogs that have survived are responding well to care and treatment, and most have already found new forever homes. The remaining dogs are currently pending adoption, the spokesperson said.