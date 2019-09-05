Rosemont police looking for suspect after stabbing at gas station

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Rosemont police are searching for a man they'd like to talk to about a stabbing at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.Police said they were called to the Mobil Gas Station in the 9400-block of Higgins Road for a stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with at least one stab wound to the stomach, police said.Police said surveillance video captures the victim leaving the CTA Blue Line and walking northbound on River Road and the suspect running in his direction from the train. Video later shows the victim and suspect in what appeared to be a "violent altercation" at the corner of River Road and Higgins Road before the suspect fled south on River Road.The suspect is described as a middle aged black man, about 5 ft. 7 in. tall wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and gray shoes and carrying a green, possibly camouflage, backpack.Police said they believe the incident is isolate. There is no word on the victim's condition.If you have any information about the man caught on surveillance video or see him, contact the Rosemont Public Safety Department at 847-823-1311 or call 911.