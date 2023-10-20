Man fatally shot by Lake County deputy while allegedly wielding meat cleaver ID'd

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot a man armed with a meat cleaver after responding to a call of a possible suicide Wednesday.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the man shot and killed by police after allegedly lunging at deputies with a meat cleaver earlier this week.

The coroner's office said Yong Lin, 46 of unincorporated Round Lake died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office said just after 4 p.m. Wednesday they responded to a home in the 34200-block of Barberry Court in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a man who was bleeding and needed help. Police said the person who called 911 believed her friend's relative had taken his own life.

When the deputies arrived, they found an unconscious and unresponsive man on a mattress in the home's living room with a "significant amount" of blood around him.

A deputy checked his pulse, found one, and started to remove his clothing in order to find his wounds and provide medical aid, the sheriff's office said. As he was attempting to render life-saving aid, the man woke up, grabbed a meat cleaver that was next to him and lunged at the deputy, police said.

The deputy and another person in the home immediately jumped away but the man charged at them with the meat cleaver in hand, at which time police said the deputy shot the man.

"The deputy and another person in the house retreated right away, tried to get out of the area and back to a stairwell so they could go down the stairs and outside. However the man was lunging toward them with the meat cleaver in his hand and the deputy discharged the firearm at the man," Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Covelli said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he died. The deputy was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The Lake County Major Crimes Tasks Force is investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.

