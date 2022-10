Royal Caribbean's new 'Icon of the Seas' is world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean provides a first look at its newest cruise ship

We're getting a closer look at the world's largest cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean's "Icon Of The Seas" will feature seven swimming pools and the largest water park at sea.

The ship also will feature more than forty restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

ALSO SEE: The Disney Wish has fun and adventure for the whole family at sea

It will have room for nearly 10,000 passengers and crew.

The ship is set to debut in January 2024.