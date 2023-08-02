CDC to meet on FDA-approved RSV vaccine, local mother details twins' health scare last fall

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under a year old in the United States every year. A local mother detailed her first-hand experience.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under a year old in the United States every year, and a local mother detailed her first-hand experience after her twins were diagnosed.

Nancy Aiello has her hands full with twins Gino and Micah, who both had RSV. The curious and rambunctious one-year-olds are healthy this summer, which is a far cry from last year.

"They just turned one in May, and it is pretty emotional for me because I said I didn't know if they would make it to their first birthdays," Ariello said. "I didn't know what life would be like."

When the twins were five weeks old, Aiello noticed Gino had distressed breathing.

"I was telling myself I knew something was wrong, this was not normal," Ariello said. "It wasn't just the cold from his brother the week before."

Gino was so sick that he was admitted to Advocate Lutheran General's Children's Hospital. A short time later, his brother Micah was also admitted with different symptoms, but the same diagnosis. The twins had the respiratory disease RSV. They contracted it from their older brother, who only experienced mild cold symptoms.

"They were intubated, they were on steroids," Aiello said. "Basically, the machines were doing everything for these babies, which is very scary."

Gino and Micah spent several weeks in the hospital. They were not alone.

"Last fall we had two to three times as many really sick kids," said Julie Holland, Vice President for Pediatric Primary Care at Advocate Children's Hospital. "Two to three times as many sick kids in the hospital being intubated. It was unbelievable how many kids were sick with RSV."

Dr. Holland is expecting a calmer fall this year. The CDC is expected this week to give guidance on a new injection recently approved by the FDA to prevent RSV in children under the age of one.

"It's a monoclonal antibody directed at RSV. Kids will get it in a one time injection administration sometime during their first Winter," Dr. Holland said.

Holland said the medication is very safe and effective. While it's a year too late for the Aiello twins, their mother strongly encourages other parents to get the injection for their infants.

"The fact that there is something to help them, I think, is incredible," Aiello said.