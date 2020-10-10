Latino Heritage Month

Runway Latinx 2020 looks to give free virtual experience to designers over YouTube, Facebook

Donations go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, nonprofit Pivoting in Heels
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runway Latinx is an annual event held for local and international designers to give them an opportunity to share their creativity.

Arabel Alva Rosales, the producer and director of Runway Latinx 2020, joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the event held this Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year's event will focus on local businesses and will be free. It will also be streamed on YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

The event is a way to raise donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Pivoting in Heels, a nonprofit organization.

Learn more about the virtual event and making donations at runwaylatinx.com/runway-latinx-2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionlatino heritage monthfashion showfoodvirtual viewing party
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO HERITAGE MONTH
Mark Rivera reflects on Puerto Rican culture during Hispanic Heritage Month
Do You Hear Me? A discussion highlighting history of Chicago Latino communities with Stacey Baca
Chicago charter schools bring Hispanic Heritage Month home
'Ñ Beat' special highlights Chicago's Latino community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears practice squad player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19
IL reports 2,905 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths
1 hurt in fiery Dan Ryan crash; Red Line delayed
IL tax amendment fact check sheds light on proposal: BGA
Pedestrian struck by car near Wheeling Walmart
Trump speaks at White House, 1st public appearance since COVID
IN sets new 1-day case record with 1,945 positive COVID-19 tests, 21 deaths
Show More
Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus stimulus offer
Jay-Z pay fees for those arrested in Wauwatosa protests
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
Feds charge man with using explosive device to damage Naperville restaurant
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
More TOP STORIES News