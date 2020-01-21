Health & Fitness

Rush University Medical Center opens LGBTQ health resource center

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rush University Medical Center opened a new health resource center for the LGBTQ community Tuesday.

The Affirm: The Rush Center for Gender, Sexuality and Reproductive Health aims to close the gap on health care disparities and provide quality care for all.

It's an initiative combining clinical care as well as education and research dedicated to those that identify as LGBTQ+.

The focus will be on specialty care, surgical and behavioral health. It's a very big step for members of the community:

"You are seen, you are valued, we are not going to pretend we have everything perfect, but we are trying to make what steps forward we can and we welcome you with arms open to receive care, to give us feedback and to help us grow," said Rush employee Violeta Segovia.

"That's why it's so encouraging and so crucial to have places like Affirm and to have the support of the medical community in Chicago to fight inequities," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "We all need to work together to end these disparities and provide the most inclusive, welcoming health care that we possibly can to all of our residents in Cook County."

Rush officials said this is the first health system of its kind in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear west sidelgbtqhospital
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News