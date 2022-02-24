ukraine

Chicagoans react to news of Ukraine explosions after Russia's Putin takes military action

Ukraine under attack: 'We need the west and the United States to help Ukraine before there's blood on the streets'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicagoans react to news of explosions in Ukraine, Russia attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are thousands of people in the Chicago area with ties to Ukraine and eastern Europe.

Ukrainian Village residents said they're devastated and glued to the TV.

Many have loved ones who are in Ukraine.

Some in Chicago are getting phone calls from those relatives, who are hearing the sound of missiles.

Marta Farion with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America is calling for every possible sanction against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

SEE MORE: Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

"Not only economic sanctions, we need help, we need military help, we need the west and the United States to help Ukraine before there's blood on the streets. There's blood on the streets already," Farion said.

She said no one wants a world war, but Ukraine needs allies.

She said people are in shock.

Many are trying to get in touch with their loved ones.

On Thursday, she plans to organize a rally against Putin in Chicago.

But Farion said the details are still being ironed out.

Illinois officials are also reacting to the news.

Sen. Dick Durbin took to Twitter to say, "Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred."



U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, released a statement that said:

"Tonight, Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine begins a war of choice entirely of President Putin's making, despite months of intense diplomacy. The price that Ukrainians will pay for that choice is unfathomable.

"While the Kremlin's disinformation apparatus is in full swing, I want to be clear that no one is responsible for this bloodshed other than Putin. As I have for months, I will continue to call for appropriate repercussions for Russia's invasion, and if necessary, I will press the administration and our allies to take broader, harsher action.

"As these events unfold, my message to the Ukrainian people is simple: we stand with you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoukrainian villagevladimir putinwarrussiaukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Putin says Russia military operation underway in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis drives up gas prices
Russia sanctions could cause sudden spike in gas prices, experts say
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
FBI raids Far NW Side COVID testing center
USPS investigates missing and stolen mail in Chicago area
4-year-old boy found dead in freezer; mother's boyfriend charged
Sinkhole opens in Porter Co. after storm sewer fails
Delivery driver shot in back-to-back Chatham carjacking attempts
Chicago Weather: PM snow Thursday
Show More
Hinsdale store manager stops robbery attempt
Marni Yang explains alleged false confession in new prison interview
Asian restaurants targeted in recent Uptown business burglaries
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Illinois taxpayers can now sign up for tax refund status alerts
More TOP STORIES News