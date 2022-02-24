Chicagoans react to news of Ukraine explosions after Russia's Putin takes military action

I'm leaving the quiet streets of Vilnius this morning for IL. Last night a dinner w/ Dr. Landsbergis reminded me of the courage of the Lithuanians 30 years ago in standing up to the brutality of Moscow. Today our generation faces the same test w/ Putin’s deadly attack on Ukraine. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 24, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are thousands of people in the Chicago area with ties to Ukraine and eastern Europe.Ukrainian Village residents said they're devastated and glued to the TV.Many have loved ones who are in Ukraine.Some in Chicago are getting phone calls from those relatives, who are hearing the sound of missiles.Marta Farion with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America is calling for every possible sanction against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia."Not only economic sanctions, we need help, we need military help, we need the west and the United States to help Ukraine before there's blood on the streets. There's blood on the streets already," Farion said.She said no one wants a world war, but Ukraine needs allies.She said people are in shock.Many are trying to get in touch with their loved ones.On Thursday, she plans to organize a rally against Putin in Chicago.But Farion said the details are still being ironed out.Illinois officials are also reacting to the news.Sen. Dick Durbin took to Twitter to say, "Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred."U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, released a statement that said:"Tonight, Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine begins a war of choice entirely of President Putin's making, despite months of intense diplomacy. The price that Ukrainians will pay for that choice is unfathomable."While the Kremlin's disinformation apparatus is in full swing, I want to be clear that no one is responsible for this bloodshed other than Putin. As I have for months, I will continue to call for appropriate repercussions for Russia's invasion, and if necessary, I will press the administration and our allies to take broader, harsher action."As these events unfold, my message to the Ukrainian people is simple: we stand with you."