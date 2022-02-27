Chicago Ukraine protests: Truck caravan, archdiocese seek to show solidarity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The presence of the Ukrainian community has been felt all across Chicago in recent days, especially over the last 24 hours.On Sunday, that will continue with more prayer.The Archdiocese of Chicago is holding more services Sunday.All parishes, schools and worship sites in the archdiocese are asked to ring their bells in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at noon.It's been an emotional week for many Ukrainians in Chicago, watching this all unfold from afar, but that sense of unity is lifting up the community."Always, you have to do something. If you want to do something then you have to do something," said Stepan Nozhak, who was one of the organizers to pull together a car caravan protest Saturday.Ukrainians living in Chicago united on Saturday to show solidarity with their native country with a truck and a car caravan more than 100 vehicles long.Organized in less than 24 hours using social media, the caravan of semi-trucks, most draped in the blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, started in suburban East Dundee and ended at Chicago's Buckingham Fountain downtown.Anna Mariya Skakodub's parents and sibling still live in the western part of Ukraine."I still hope that every time I call them I will still get a message that they are still alive," she said. "They are still okay and my country is still safe."Signs are also posted across Ukrainian Village. People are begging the U.S. and other foreign powers to do more to stop this war.The first service begins Sunday at the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral at 9:30 a.m.A number of priests are coming together in solidarity for Ukraine.