Russian Tea Time celebrates 30 years offering afternoon tea service in the Loop

ByTracy Butler and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 17, 2023 5:13PM
Russian Tea Time celebrates 30 years of afternoon tea service
Russian Tea Time at Michigan and Adams in the Loop offers daily afternoon tea service and traditional Russian snacks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rather than cooking up a storm, ABC7 was "sipping" up a storm Thursday with an iconic location for afternoon tea in Chicago.

Russian Tea Time has been at Michigan and Adams for 30 years and has been called a must-visit for residents and tourists alike in Chicago.

Co-owner Enesh Mantyyeva joined ABC7 Thursday morning to share a traditional tea spread.

Mantyyeva grew up going to Russian Tea Time and became a co-owner in 2018.

Being located at a prime location in the Loop, the restaurant gets many reservations and a lot of foot traffic.

Russian Tea Time's menu is ethnic and unique, featuring caviar, Ukrainian soup, meat dumplings and of course, great cups of tea. They also offer a selection of alcoholic beverages.

Russian Tea Time is open seven days a week with daily afternoon tea service. They are located at 77 E. Adams St., right off Michigan Avenue.

