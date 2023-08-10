WATCH LIVE

Chef for West Loop's KOMO shares delicious Japanese summer salad recipe

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 10, 2023 5:13PM
KOMO Chicago Chef Macku Chan shared a delicious Japanese summer salad recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is cooking up a storm with some tasty Japanese cuisine with a modern flare.

KOMO in Chicago's West Loop offers a boundless dining experience.

SEE ALSO | Chicago-area home chef shares Greek gyro recipe

Executive Chef Macku Chan joined ABC7 on Thursday morning to show us how to prepare a simple Japanese summer salad. Watch the video in the player above for the full recipe and instructions.

Chan told us a little about the meaning of the word "Komo" and the unique experience fans of Japanese cuisine can expect at the restaurant.

