Silver Cross Hospital President Ruth Colby dies at 69 from complications following surgery

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- The president of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has passed away unexpectedly.

Ruth Colby, 69, had been president of the suburban hospital since 2017.

The hospital said she died from complications following surgery she had a few weeks ago.

Colby oversaw the opening of the first level three Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Will County and a behavioral health hospital.

She attended Northwestern University and previously worked at the University of Chicago.