River North 'spy bar' SafeHouse Chicago joins Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SafeHouse Chicago in River North is one of the restaurants featured during Chicago Restaurant Week 2020.From Friday through Feb. 9, Choose Chicago welcomes the return of the city's 13th annual Chicago Restaurant Week. Diners can reserve tables online for multi-course meals at their favorite Chicagoland eateries atThis year, the selection is record-breaking, with more than 400 restaurants participating, including 350-plus restaurants in the city neighborhoods and 50 in the suburbs.Director of Operations Sean Burke joined ABC7 Saturday morning to cook up some dishes featured on SafeHouse's restaurant week menu.Two 3.5 ounce ground-beef pattiesOne each hamburger brioche bunOne slice tomatoOne slice red onionOne each leaf lettuceOne teaspoon butter, saltedSixteen shakes salt and pepper mix1. Press burger patties on griddle with patty paper one-eighth of an inch, season burger (four shakes per side). Cook for three minutes (one and a half minutes on each side)2. Toast bun on flat top with butter.3. Apply "cover" or cheese if necessary to the burger. Melt cheese on burger.4. Plate open-faced with lettuce, onion and tomato on top bun and burger on the bottom bun.All burgers are cooked to well done.To learn more about SafeHouse Chicago visitIt's located at 60 E. Ontario St.