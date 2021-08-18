theft

Customer caught on camera stealing donation jar meant for shop's co-worker who suffered a stroke

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SAINT CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A heartless crime was caught on surveillance video inside a Saint Charles sandwich shop in the west suburbs.

It shows a man ordering a sandwich at a Jimmy Johns, but while employees' backs are turned, the man grabs a donation jar and then slowly walks out with it.

The restaurant had been collecting money for a co-worker who suffered a stroke a month ago.

The person who posted that video online is just asking for the jar to be returned.
