WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

St. Sabina hosting gun buyback for Father Michael Pfleger's birthday

By WLS logo
Monday, May 22, 2023 12:49PM
St. Sabina hosting gun buyback for Fr. Pfleger's birthday
EMBED <>More Videos

Saint Sabina Catholic Church is hosting a gun turn-in event Monday to celebrate Father Michael Pfleger's birthday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Sabina Catholic Church is hosting a gun turn-in event Monday to celebrate Father Michael Pfleger's birthday.

Anyone turning in a working handgun will receive $100 in cash or $200 for a working assault weapon.

'I am broken': Moms who lost children to gun violence gather at St. Sabina Church for Mother's Day

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 79th Street and Racine Avenue.

Chicago police collect 450 guns at turn-in events across city

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW