St. Sabina hosting gun buyback for Father Michael Pfleger's birthday

Saint Sabina Catholic Church is hosting a gun turn-in event Monday to celebrate Father Michael Pfleger's birthday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Sabina Catholic Church is hosting a gun turn-in event Monday to celebrate Father Michael Pfleger's birthday.

Anyone turning in a working handgun will receive $100 in cash or $200 for a working assault weapon.

'I am broken': Moms who lost children to gun violence gather at St. Sabina Church for Mother's Day

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 79th Street and Racine Avenue.

Chicago police collect 450 guns at turn-in events across city

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood