Chicago police offering $100 gift cards for guns at turn-in events across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are hosting a gun turn-in event on Saturday at five locations across the city.

They said it's a chance for people to do the right thing, and they can surrender weapons with no questions asked.

The turn-in is going on at five faith-based institutions. In return, they'll receive a $100 gift card.

And, they'll receive a $25 card for each BB, air gun or replica that's turned in.

The turn-in events will take place at the following locations:

Uptown Baptist Church at 1011 West Wilson Avenue

New Life Covenant at 3400 West Division Street

People's Church of the Harvest at 3570 West 5th Avenue

House of Hope at 752 East 114th Street