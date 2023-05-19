WATCH LIVE

Chicago police offering $100 gift cards for guns at turn-in events across city

Friday, May 19, 2023 10:35PM
The Chicago Police Department is offering $100 gift cards for firearms at gun turn-in events across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are hosting a gun turn-in event on Saturday at five locations across the city.

They said it's a chance for people to do the right thing, and they can surrender weapons with no questions asked.

The turn-in is going on at five faith-based institutions. In return, they'll receive a $100 gift card.

And, they'll receive a $25 card for each BB, air gun or replica that's turned in.

The turn-in events will take place at the following locations:

  • Uptown Baptist Church at 1011 West Wilson Avenue
  • New Life Covenant at 3400 West Division Street
  • People's Church of the Harvest at 3570 West 5th Avenue
  • House of Hope at 752 East 114th Street
  • New Beginning Church at 6620 South King Drive
