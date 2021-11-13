winter weather

Saint Sabina Church holds winter coat giveaway on Chicago's South Side

By Maher Kawash
Chicago church holds winter coat giveaway on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Pfleger, along with the Saint Sabina faith community, is handing out free coats Saturday for adults and children.

Those coats came just in time for the colder weather ahead.

The ongoing burst of cold weather is just the start Chicago. That's why Saint Sabina Church stepped Saturday before it gets even worse outside.

Pfleger said about 500 free coats will be given away. Men, women and children can show up at 11 a.m.

Pfleger said it's easy to forget that having a coat is a luxury many people just can't afford.

The event will get started on 78th Street around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
