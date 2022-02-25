entertainment

Sally Kellerman, known for her role as 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84

According to a spokesperson, Kellerman died in her sleep due to heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as U.S. Army Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 film "M*A*S*H," died Thursday morning. She was 84.

According to a spokesperson, Kellerman died in her sleep due to heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills.

Kellerman's role in "M*A*S*H" earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

EMBED More News Videos

Actress Sally Kellerman portrayed the character Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 Robert Altman war comedy "M*A*S*H."



Her career spanned more than 60 years in television and film, including the original pilot for "Star Trek," the films "Back to School" and several other Altman films including "Welcome to L.A.," "The Player," and "Pret-a-Porter."

Most recently, she starred in the 2016 television series "Decker" and "Maron."

In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy as "Outstanding Best Guest Performer" for her appearances on "The Young and Restless."

Kellerman was born in Long Beach. She is survived by her son Jack, daughter Claire and mother-in-law Lorraine Krane.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwoodland hillslos angeleslos angeles countycelebrityentertainmentmovieshollywoodactorcelebrity deathsmovie newsfamous deathslos angelesfamous deathentertainment now
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Platform showcasing TV, film writers teams up with Chicago theater
ABC7 anchor hosting Q&A with 'Abbott Elementary' cast members
Concert-style Simon & Garfunkel show opens in Chicago next week
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as 1st Supreme Court pick
Russian invasion underscores Illinois preps for digital battlefield
CPD sergeant quits amid accusation of taking bribe from diver
Boy, 14, charged with shooting man on NW Side, police say
Military spouses react to Russia's Ukraine invasion: 'I have faith'
Reporter's notebook: Watching Russians protest the Ukraine invasion
Show More
Black woman forced to move on Delta plane claims discrimination
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man fatally shot by police, files lawsuit
LIVE: Chicago winter storm winds down
2 CBD shops on NW Side burglarized minutes apart, police say
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
More TOP STORIES News