Reporter from Chicago goes viral after stiff-arming rowdy fan at Stanley Cup Final playoffs game

Samantha Rivera, a Chicago native and DePaul University alum, stood her ground at the Stanley Cup finals.

LAS VEGAS -- A sports reporter from Chicago is getting some praise for her ability to stand her ground, WFOR reported.

Samantha Rivera, a Chicago-native and DePaul University alum, was reporting on the Stanley Cup Final Game 2 in Las Vegas, when she stopped a rowdy fan from coming into her live shot!

RELATED: WATCH: Reporter nearly hit by car on live TV

Rivera stiff armed the Vegas Golden Knights Fan to keep him out of frame.

She wrote on Twitter, "Listen, I don't give a damn what team you're rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I'm working and respect that I'm here to do my job."

Rivera ended the tweet by saying she was excited to go back to Florida for Game 3, calling the Panther fans "classy," a slight dig at the over-the-top Golden Knights fan who tried to interrupt her broadcast.

ALSO SEE: Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft Lottery, will get 1st overall pick in June draft