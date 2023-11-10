Sam's Club is selling a $3,800 advent calendar this holiday season

Sam's Club is selling an Advent calendar filled with fine jewelry.

If you are looking for something special for that special someone Sam's Club may be the place to shop.

The warehouse retailer is selling one of the most dazzling options this holiday season.

Sam's club's luxurious advent calendar is filled with fine jewelry.

Each day, your loved one can open up a new piece of jewelry including earrings, necklaces and more.

These fashionable pieces are made with premium-quality materials including 14 karat gold.

The advent calendar comes in two versions: a 12-day calendar for $1,933 and a 25-day calendar for $3,800.

And of course, you will need to be a Sam's Club member to purchase it.