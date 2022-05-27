I-Team

Naperville man charged after allegedly providing drugs to man who died from overdose, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Naperville man is charged with felony drug-induced homicide.

RELATED: Hotline aims to help those struggling with opioid addiction

Police say 25-year-old Samuel Nesnidal provided drugs to a young man who later died from an overdose of fentanyl and ketamine.

In October 2020, police responded to a 911 call for a report of a 24-year-old man unconscious and not breathing in the 200-block of South Commonwealth Avenue in Aurora.

By the time officers arrived, it was too late.

Officials said detectives and evidence technicians responded, and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

RELATED: More collar counties charge dealers with drug-induced homicide for drug overdose deaths
Collar counties like McHenry, Kane, DuPage and Dekalb are charging dealers with drug-induced homicide for drug overdose deaths.



The Kane County Coroner's Officer performed an autopsy and determined the victim died from a combined intoxication of fentanyl and ketamine.

Through further investigation, police determined Nesnidal exchanged text messages with the victim about a potential drug transaction, officials said.

"Drug overdoses are all too common in our communities and there are too many people selling and providing drugs to victims," Aurora Police spokesman Paris Lewbel said. "We investigate each overdose to hold the people who sell and provide drugs to victims accountable for their actions."

The ABC7 I-Team has been investigating drug-induced homicide charges.

They found that out of 154 criminal cases in metro Chicago, almost half were in McHenry County. DeKalb, DuPage, and Kane logging a dozen or more.
At the Chicago DEA Lab, technicians do crucial work to build drug-induced homicide cases in the Chicago area.



Last year Illinois' good Samaritan law was expanded to provide immunity against drug-induced homicide charges for those who call 911 when a companion overdoses -- that would even include family members or friends who may have supplied the drugs. The newly expanded law aimed at saving lives --in the moment.

Earlier this month, health officials announced a new hotline that can help connect those struggling with substance abuse find the help and resources they need. That hotline is: 833-234-6343 or you can visit helplineil.org.
