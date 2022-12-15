Dueling protests held outside Texas drag show in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (WLS) -- Dueling protests were held outside a holiday drag performance in San Antonio, Texas.

Members of an extremist group called the Texas Freedom Force said they protested the show, called "A Drag Queen Christmas," at the Aztec Theater after learning it was open to all ages.

In turn, supporters of the LGBTQ+ community turned out to support their right to entertainment.

San Antonio police also had a large showing at the protest, with many officers in tactical gear, but officials said members of both opposing groups also came armed.

Drag shows across the country have been canceled due to reported threats amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ vitriol.