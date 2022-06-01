torture

San Bernardino County, CA couple accused of branding, strangling nieces, nephews

Alleged child abuse by San Bernardino, California couple included strangulation, being shot with pellet guns
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal couple arrested for alleged abuse, torture of family members

RIALTO, Calif. -- A San Bernardino County couple was arrested and accused of abusing and torturing their nieces and nephews for four years while living in the city of Rialto, California, police said.

Jessica Salas-Ruiz, 26, and Fernando Inzunza, 36, face multiple counts of physical abuse, including corporal punishment of a child. Inzunza was also charged with one count of torture, according to officials.

The couple was arrested on May 25 after a months-long police investigation that began on Jan. 18 after the Rialto Police Department was notified of allegations of physical abuse inflicted upon five juvenile victims, ranging from 11 to 17 years of age, officials said.

Rialto police said the information was related to an initial investigation by the Barstow Police Department in August 2021, which alleged the victims were abused for four years while living with their aunt and uncle at a California home.

RELATED: 9-year-old was dead inside Houston apartment for a year, 3 kids abandoned: Sheriff

Detectives conducted forensic interviews with each of the victims who described various forms of abuse and torture, including branding, strangulation and being shot with pellet guns, according to police.

"Sometimes the children during punishment were made to kneel on rice for long periods of time," Rialto police Detective Erica Duque said, "or made to kneel outside on the hot concrete on small pieces of gravel."

Scarring consistent with the victims' account of abuse was discovered during a medical examination.

The couple was booked into West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County with their bails set to $750,000 each.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusecrimetorturesan bernardino countyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TORTURE
Brothers tortured by Jon Burge still picking up pieces of lives
Former guardian of Turpin children to cooperate with investigation
What Turpin sisters hope public takes away from Diane Sawyer interview
Turpin children still 'living in squalor' 4 years after rescue
TOP STORIES
11 guns recovered, 13 arrests at North Avenue Beach Memorial Day party
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
3 in construction vests open fire at Oak Lawn gas station; 1 wounded
Man riding on top of Blue Line train hurt after jumping off: CPD
'We sprung into action': Good Samaritan pulled 3 from water in FL
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Mother sues after zip line harness rope tangles around her neck
Show More
CPD releases video of West Pullman restaurant shooting
Vallas announces run for Chicago mayor
Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced
Metra selling monthly passes for $100 starting in July
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
More TOP STORIES News